Iran's IRGC confirms death of senior military adviser Jamshid Eshaqi
- 31 Mar 2026 16:56
- 31 Mar 2026 16:57
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Photo: ILNA
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has confirmed the death of Major General Jamshid Eshaqi, an adviser to the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, describing him as a “martyr” killed in a “terrorist attack.”
According to ILNA, the statement said Eshaqi and several members of his family were killed in what it called a “US-Zionist attack.” The IRGC extended condolences to Iran’s Supreme Leader, the armed forces, and residents of Khuzestan province, News.Az reports.
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The corps also praised Eshaqi’s decades of service following the 1979 Islamic Revolution, including his role during the Iran–Iraq war.
By Emil Kaziyev