Iran's Khamenei warns protesters against foreign collaboration

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Friday cautioned protesters against what he described as “collaboration with foreigners,” while sharply criticizing US President Donald Trump for, in his words, exploiting domestic unrest in Iran.

“I cannot tolerate collaboration with foreigners,” Khamenei said in a public address, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Everyone should know: the Islamic Republic has come to power through the blood of hundreds of thousands of noble human beings.



“If you are an agent collaborating with foreigners, you will be immediately rejected by the Iranian people and the Iranian regime.”

“His hands are tainted with the blood of the Iranians. And then he claims to be on the side of the Iranian people. He is irresponsible. He does not care about civilians,” he added, lambasting Trump.

“They, those protesters, could believe him. They burn waste bins just to please him.”

The remarks came amid continued tensions in Iran, as demonstrations over economic and social grievances have persisted in various parts of the country.

