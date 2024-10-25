Iran's Parliament Speaker condemns US for supplying weapons to Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf has criticized the United States for providing specific munitions to Israel, claiming it is aimed at enabling atrocities, News.Az reports citing IRNA .

In remarks made during a gathering of Basij students from universities across the country on Friday, Qalibaf stated, "The weapons and munitions previously provided by the US to Israel were meant for the very crimes we are witnessing today."He pointed out that this support facilitates acts of genocide and the assassination of leaders.Qalibaf further asserted that Israel has failed strategically and militarily in its hybrid warfare.He pointed to Iran’s October 1 missile operation against the Zionist regime, where he said 85 percent of the launched missiles operated successfully.He also mentioned the increased number of Israeli casualties and captives since last year’s "Al-Aqsa Storm Operation," noting that 15 years ago, Israel exchanged one soldier's body for 600 prisoners, a stark contrast to its current predicament.Qalibaf argued that despite launching a significant military campaign involving five divisions into southern Lebanon over a month ago, Israel has failed secure its objectives.

News.Az