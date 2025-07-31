Iran's Pezeshkian warns of looming water crisis

The country has faced drought conditions for the last five years according to the director of the Environmental Protection Organisation Sheena Ansari and the Meteorological Organisation recorded a 40% drop in rainfall over the last four months compared to a long-term average.

"Neglecting sustainable development has led to the fact that we are now facing numerous environmental problems like water stress," Ansari told state media on Thursday.

Excessive water consumption represents a major challenge for water management in Iran, with the head of Tehran province's water and wastewater company Mohsen Ardakani telling Mehr news agency that 70% of Tehran residents consume more than the standard 130 litres a day.