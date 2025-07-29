Iran says it is fully prepared to respond to any future aggression

Iran’s Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, has declared that the country is fully prepared to respond decisively to any renewed act of aggression, emphasizing that Tehran does not trust promises made by the United States or Israel.

The remarks came during a phone conversation with Tajikistan’s Minister of Defense, Major General Emomali Sobirzoda, as the two officials discussed regional security and bilateral military cooperation, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In the call, General Sobirzoda congratulated Mousavi on his recent appointment and offered condolences over the deaths of Lieutenant General Mohammad Bagheri and other senior Iranian commanders, who were killed during the recent 12-day war.

“The martyrdom of Iranian military leaders and civilians is a deep sorrow for the government, people, and armed forces of Tajikistan,” Sobirzoda said. He also emphasized the strong cultural and historical ties between the two nations, describing the Iran-Tajikistan relationship as one of “brotherhood.”

General Mousavi thanked Tajikistan for its support during what he called an “imposed war” and said that General Bagheri had always prioritized strengthening ties with Dushanbe. He affirmed his own commitment to continuing this path, noting that "positive and effective steps have already been taken" to deepen military cooperation.

Turning to the recent conflict, Mousavi said Iran had faced a joint offensive by the United States and what he referred to as the “child-killing Zionist regime” between June 13 and June 24. He said the attacks targeted Iran’s military, nuclear, and civilian infrastructure.

Despite the scale of the attacks, Mousavi said Iran’s forces inflicted significant damage in retaliation, particularly through Operation True Promise III, in which the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force launched 22 waves of missile strikes on targets across Israeli-occupied territories.

In response to the U.S. strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites in Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan, Iranian forces also targeted al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar — the largest American military installation in the region.

“A ceasefire was only requested after they [the U.S. and Israel] failed to meet their military goals and suffered heavy losses,” Mousavi claimed. “We absolutely do not trust their promises. Iran remains fully prepared to respond to any renewed act of aggression with full force.”

The 12-day conflict came to an end with a ceasefire brokered on June 24, which has so far held. However, tensions remain high, with Iranian military leaders warning of the potential for renewed attacks.

The recent war marked one of the most serious direct confrontations between Iran and Israel, with the United States playing a significant military role. Analysts say the ceasefire has paused but not resolved the core disputes fueling the regional crisis.

