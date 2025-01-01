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Torture
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Three humanitarian activists have come forward with harrowing accounts of physical and sexual abuse at the hands of Israeli soldiers following the high-seas interception of a Gaza-bound aid convoy.
28 May 2026-17:37
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On Thursday, the International Criminal Court referred Italy to the Assembly of States Parties over a case in which it accuses the country of failing to comply with the court's orders.03 Apr 2026-01:49
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Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has said the world must stand either with the besieged Gaza Strip or with “child torturers”, stressing there is no middle ground, after Israeli soldiers allegedly tortured a one-year-old child in Gaza.24 Mar 2026-13:23
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Germany called for an immediate halt to "killings, rape, and torture" in Sudan on Tuesday, following the takeover of El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).28 Oct 2025-20:27
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The Russian government has proposed that President Vladimir Putin officially withdraw the country from the European Convention for the Prevention of Torture, a treaty it signed almost thirty years ago.26 Aug 2025-20:00
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Two men accused of kidnapping, torturing, and holding an Italian cryptocurrency trader hostage in a Manhattan townhouse have been granted bail, court records show.24 Jul 2025-15:36
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A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the alleged kidnapping and prolonged torture of an Italian tourist in an upscale Manhattan residence, as part of a scheme to steal his cryptocurrency.28 May 2025-01:44
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Israeli forces have been accused of using brutal torture methods on Palestinian prisoners, including electric shocks, severe beatings, and exposure to corrosive chemicals. One of those recently released reportedly lost an eye and suffered extensive burns on his skin during custody.26 Feb 2025-18:10
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Court hearings on the criminal case against Ruben Vardanyan, an Armenian citizen charged with torture, mercenary activity, violation of the laws and customs of warfare, terrorism, financing terrorism and other articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, were continued on February 15.25 Feb 2025-23:40
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