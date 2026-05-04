Iran slams UAE’s "vengeful" OPEC exit amid rising regional tension

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Iran has criticised the United Arab Emirates over its decision to leave OPEC, warning that politically motivated exits from the oil alliance are “not constructive,” while reaffirming its own commitment to the group.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said any withdrawal from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) as a “negative or vengeful reaction” toward member states would not serve the interests of the bloc, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

He added that Iran would continue to uphold its obligations within OPEC+, stressing that cooperation among members remains essential for global energy stability.

Baghaei also accused the UAE of showing “inappropriate behaviour” in relation to regional tensions, including alleged support for Israel and the United States during the conflict with Iran.

The comments come after Abu Dhabi National Oil Company CEO Sultan al-Jaber said earlier that the UAE’s decision to exit OPEC and OPEC+ was not directed against any country, but was instead aimed at serving national economic interests. United Arab Emirates officials have described the move as a strategic policy shift rather than a political statement.

News.Az