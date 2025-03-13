Iran summons E3 ambassadors over UNSC meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Iranian foreign ministry has summoned the ambassadors of the United Kingdom, France, and Germany in response to their joint attempt with the United States at the United Nations Security Council against Iran's peaceful nuclear program.

Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the envoys of UK, France, Germany in Tehran on Thursday in protest to their stance on Iran's nuclear work, News.Az reports citing Mehr news.

The heads of missions of the UK, France and Germany in Tehran were summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry today in protest at the collusion of of those three European states with the US in abusing the Security Council mechanism and holding a closed-door meeting on Iran’s peaceful nuclear program.

The ambassadors of these countries were summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tehran by Hassaninejad Pirkouhi, Director General of International Peace and Security Department at the ministry.

The ambassadors of those three countries stated at the meetings that they would convey Iran's protest to their respective capitals.

Iran has strongly objected to a United Nations Security Council meeting on the country’s nuclear program, calling it an “unwarranted interference” in Tehran’s ongoing cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

News.Az