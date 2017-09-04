Iran tests home-grown air defence system

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The system is made completely in Iran and some of its parts are different from the S-300."

Iran has tested its home-grown air defence system, designed to match the Russian S-300, the head of the Revolutionary Guards' air defence has said, AzerNews reported.

"In parallel with the deployment of the S-300, work on Bavar-373 system is underway," Farzad Esmaili told state broadcaster IRIB.

"The system is made completely in Iran and some of its parts are different from the S-300. All of its sub-systems have been completed and its missile tests have been conducted," he said.

News.Az

News.Az