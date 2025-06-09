Iran threatens to reduce cooperation with IAEA ahead of possible censure vote

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran warned yesterday that it could reduce its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) if the agency’s Board of Governors adopts a resolution condemning Tehran during their meeting today.

The warning came after diplomatic sources confirmed that Germany, France and the UK, in coordination with the United States, intend to present a draft resolution against Iran at the meeting. In response, Tehran cautioned the three European countries against making what it called a “strategic mistake”, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The developments come as Iran and the United States continue talks aimed at reaching a new agreement on Iran’s nuclear programme. Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the speaker of the Iranian Parliament, stated that the proposal put forward by Washington does not include the lifting of sanctions.

On the eve of the IAEA meeting in Vienna, Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesperson for Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation (AEOI), told state television: “Naturally, the International Atomic Energy Agency should not expect the Islamic Republic of Iran to continue its full and friendly cooperation.”

