Israel says over 15,000 bombs were dropped on Iran

Israel says over 15,000 bombs were dropped on Iran

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Israel Katz stated that the Israeli military has exceeded 15,000 munitions dropped on Iran since the outbreak of the US-Israeli war on February 28, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The minister noted that this figure is four times higher than the number of strikes during the 12-day conflict in June of last year.

In a joint briefing with Eyal Zamir, Katz added that Tel Aviv has approved a new series of targets for future operations in both Iran and Lebanon.

News.Az