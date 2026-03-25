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Israel says over 15,000 bombs were dropped on Iran

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Israel says over 15,000 bombs were dropped on Iran
Source: Getty Images

Israel Katz stated that the Israeli military has exceeded 15,000 munitions dropped on Iran since the outbreak of the US-Israeli war on February 28, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The minister noted that this figure is four times higher than the number of strikes during the 12-day conflict in June of last year.

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In a joint briefing with Eyal Zamir, Katz added that Tel Aviv has approved a new series of targets for future operations in both Iran and Lebanon.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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