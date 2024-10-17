Iran to respond 'painfully' if Israel attacks its facilities — commander-in-chief

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tehran intends to respond "painfully" to Israel if it attacks Iranian facilities, the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) systems will not help, Lieutenant General Hossein Salami, commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, Iran's elite military units), said, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"You know that when we say something, we do it. If you strike any of our facilities both inside Iran and in the region, we will respond painfully," Salami said, addressing Israel. According to the commander-in-chief, Iran can easily deal with the THAAD systems and Israel should not rely on them because Tehran knows all the weaknesses and vulnerabilities of this technology.Recalling Operation True Promise-2 (a massive missile strike on Israel on October 1 in response to the assassination of key leaders of Hamas, Hezbollah and the IRGC), Salami emphasized that it was only a warning for Israel to "learn a lesson." "On the issue of strikes against Israel, we will not have an exchange of pleasantries," the Iranian defense official added.

News.Az