Lebanon convenes urgent security meeting amid Israeli strikes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lebanon’s president has convened an urgent high-level security meeting as Israeli attacks escalate and displacement increases across the country.

According to a spokesperson for the presidency, the meeting—chaired by President Aoun—reviewed nationwide security developments, including rising casualties and the growing number of displaced civilians, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Officials also discussed the situation along the Syrian border and coordination efforts aimed at maintaining security and stability in those areas.

Leaders emphasized the need for heightened readiness among security forces ahead of the upcoming Eid period.

They also called for inter-sect dialogue and urged local authorities to fulfil their responsibilities.

The presidency further highlighted the importance of preparing additional shelters for displaced people, stressing the need to ensure they can live in dignity.

News.Az