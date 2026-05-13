S&P 500, Nasdaq futures edge higher ahead of key inflation data

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US stock futures traded mixed on Wednesday, with tech stocks eyeing a rebound as investors braced for the next tranche of inflation data and waited for updates on US-Iran talks and President Trump’s trip to China, News.Az reports, citing Yahoo Finance.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures (YM=F) hovered below the flat line, while those on the S&P 500 (ES=F) nudged up 0.1%. Contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (NQ=F) climbed 0.5% after stocks mostly fell on Tuesday amid a sell-off in chip stocks.

Markets are looking to the April wholesale inflation report due Wednesday morning to test CPI signals that rising fuel prices are stoking wider price pressures.

The consumer inflation release on Tuesday came in hotter than expected amid the Iran war fallout, reinforcing bets the Federal Reserve will hold interest rates steady at its next meeting.

Meanwhile, US diplomacy continues to stoke uncertainty on Wall Street. President Trump is traveling to China for a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, where the two leaders are expected to discuss trade and AI. Trump invited a number of American CEOs, including Tesla’s Elon Musk and Apple’s Tim Cook, to join him on the trip.

The visit comes as US negotiations with Iran are under pressure, with the president warning the ceasefire agreement between the two countries is on “life support.” Oil prices have steadily climbed this week amid the standoff.

Trump’s pick for Federal Reserve chair, Kevin Warsh, is also set to be confirmed by the Senate.

Earnings season continues, with Cisco Systems (CSCO), Alibaba Group (BABA), and Birkenstock (BIRK) set to report results.

News.Az