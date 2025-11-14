Iran, Türkiye discuss boosting ties, regional peace

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a phone call with Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Thursday to discuss bilateral relations, regional developments, and international matters.

During the call, the two foreign ministers reviewed the state of Iran-Türkiye ties and emphasized the importance of strengthening and expanding cooperation across all areas of mutual interest, News.Az reports, citing Tehran Times.

Araghchi welcomed recent efforts to reduce tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan and stressed the significance of continuing consultations to safeguard regional peace and stability. He also expressed Iran’s readiness to provide assistance in these efforts. Fidan highlighted the close link between regional peace and security and called on all countries to remain committed to maintaining stability in the region.

Araghchi also offered condolences over the deaths of Turkish citizens in a military plane crash, expressing sympathy to their fafamilies.

The crash of a C-130 military cargo aircraft on the Azerbaijan–Georgia border on November 11 killed all 20 personnel aboard.

In a separate telephone conversation with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Thani, Araghchi discussed bilateral relations and regional developments, emphasizing the importance of continuing efforts to strengthen cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

Both sides expressed concern over tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan and stressed the need for continued regional collaboration to preserve peace and stability.

The Iranian and Qatari foreign ministers also discussed recent developments in Gaza and the U.S. draft resolution submitted to the UN Security Council. They underlined the importance of ongoing consultations to protect the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, particularly their right to self-determination.

On November 4, the United States circulated a draft resolution at the UN Security Council proposing the creation of a “temporary international force” in the Gaza Strip for a minimum of two years, despite Palestinian concerns over foreign involvement in the territory.

The proposed “International Stabilization Force (ISF)” would be composed of personnel from the U.S., Türkiye, Qatar, and Egypt—the same countries that facilitated the negotiations leading to last month’s ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

The deal seeks to implement the first phase of a 20-point plan by Donald Trump that the U.S. president claims is aimed at ending the Israeli regime’s two-year-plus war of genocide on Gaza.

