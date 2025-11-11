Azerbaijan’s FM condoles with Türkiye over military plane crash

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov phoned his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, on Tuesday to extend condolences over the crash of a Turkish military plane in Georgian territory on November 11.

Bayramov said he prayed for God’s mercy on the deceased crew members and servicemen and wished patience to their families, News.Az reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.

He noted that Azerbaijan is in contact with the relevant authorities of Türkiye and Georgia regarding the incident and is ready to provide all necessary support to mitigate the consequences of the crash and assist in search and rescue operations.

In response, Fidan expressed gratitude for the condolences and the support shown during this difficult time.

The Turkish C-130 military transport crashed earlier on Tuesday near the Azerbaijani border in the Signaghi district of Georgia's Kakheti Region. The Turkish Defense Ministry confirmed that 20 people were on board the plane. Türkiye and Georgia have launched a search and rescue operation and an investigation into the crash.

