Iran uncovers new gold mine in South Khorasan province

A new gold mine has recently been discovered in South Khorasan Province, located in the east of Iran.

The Shadan gold mine was included in the country's large gold reserves after the approval of the Ministry of Mine and Trade, News.Az reports citing Iranian media.

The proven reserve of a gold vein in the Shadan region is estimated to be 61 million tons.

The total reserves are announced to include 7.95 million tons of gold oxide ore and 53.1 million tons of gold sulfide ore; a figure that establishes the Shadan mine among the country's large gold reserves.

