Iran urges regional nations to offer full support to Lebanon

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has called on the regional countries to support the Lebanese nation amid the Israeli aggression against the Muslim country, News.Az reports citing IRNA .

Writing on his social media account on Friday, Araghchi said that he and his entourage are in Lebanon to show solidarity with the Arab country."The Islamic Republic will always stand with the nation of Lebanon," he noted.The remarks of Iran's top diplomat come days after the usurping regime has waged a ground attack on Lebanon.Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his entourage have arrived in the Lebanese capital of Beirut.

