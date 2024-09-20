Iran urges UN to act against Israel's actions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran's UN Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani called on the Security Council to condemn Israel and take action to stop its harmful activities in the region, News.Az reports citing IRNA .

"The Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns these horrific attacks and calls on the Security Council to condemn Israel and take decisive action to end its malicious activities in the region. We will address this internationally wrongful act in the Council meeting scheduled for this afternoon," Iravani said in a statement addressing the United Nations Security Council on “The situation in the Middle East: (Syria)” on Friday.

News.Az