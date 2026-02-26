Iran-US talks resume in Geneva after brief pause

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to Iran's state TV, the Iranian and American negotiating teams resumed indirect talks at the Embassy of Oman in Geneva on Thursday, following a break of about four hours.

This round of indirect talks started at 10 am local time (0900GMT) at one of the buildings belonging to the Embassy of Oman in the Swiss city, nine days after the previous round, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

After exchanging notes through Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi and UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi for more than three hours, the two parties adjourned the session at around 1.30 pm local time (1230GMT).

The post-break second session of the third round of talks began at around 5.45 pm local time (1645GMT).

According to Iran’s state broadcaster, both sides sought to use the pause to consult with their respective capitals on the details of the negotiations, effectively making this the longest of the three rounds held so far since nuclear diplomacy was revived last month.

News.Az