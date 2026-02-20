IAEA warns of nuclear risks as Zaporizhzhia loses backup power

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine is currently operating on its only remaining power line after losing its backup line over a week ago, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on February 20.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi described the situation as highlighting the plant’s “continued vulnerability and persistent risks to nuclear safety amid the conflict.” The 330 kV Ferosplavna‑1 backup line disconnected on February 10, reportedly due to military activity near the switchyard operated by the Zaporizhzhia Thermal Power Plant, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The plant now relies solely on the 750 kV Dniprovska off-site power line to maintain all essential nuclear safety functions. IAEA personnel at the site have requested detailed information on the damage and access to the switchyard to assess potential risks, but access has been restricted for several years due to security concerns.

Grossi has proposed a temporary ceasefire to both Russia and Ukraine to allow for inspection and repairs. The IAEA has previously negotiated four temporary ceasefires that enabled five separate power line repairs at the facility.

Zaporizhzhia, Europe’s largest nuclear plant and one of the world’s ten biggest, remains a focus of international concern as Moscow and Kyiv frequently accuse each other of attacks near the site. IAEA staff have been stationed at the plant since September 2022, which has been under Russian control since March 2022.

