Thailand pushes to reintegrate Myanmar into ASEAN

Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said Bangkok hopes Myanmar can return to a more active role in ASEAN after holding national elections nearly five years after the military seized power in 2021. He made the remarks after bilateral talks with Myanmar’s Foreign Minister Than Swe in Phuket on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Myanmar held a three-phase election between December and January, marking the first nationwide vote since the coup that ousted the elected civilian government and plunged the country into political instability and armed conflict.

A military-backed party was declared the winner in areas where voting took place. However, the election has been widely criticized by the United Nations and international rights groups, which raised concerns about fairness, inclusiveness, and the broader political environment.

Thailand’s latest diplomatic outreach signals efforts by some regional actors to re-engage with Myanmar, while ASEAN continues to face pressure to balance political realities with calls for democratic reforms and stability in the region.