Iran war talks advance amid US mediation push

The talks come amid renewed international mediation efforts, including involvement from regional actors, as officials signal cautious movement toward a possible framework deal, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Iranian media said Pakistan is playing an active mediating role, with officials engaged in what has been described as intense diplomatic efforts in Tehran to prevent further escalation.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said there were “some good signs” in the negotiations, suggesting limited progress, although he warned that a deal is not yet guaranteed.

At the same time, US President Donald Trump warned that Washington could resort to “very drastic” measures if Iran refuses to abandon its uranium stockpiles, underscoring continued tensions over the nuclear issue.

Iran has accused the US and Israel of committing a “war crime” during the conflict, including strikes on the Pasteur Institute, which Tehran says damaged a key part of its public health infrastructure.

The Iranian Red Crescent also reported that thousands of people have been rescued from rubble during the conflict, while analysts say both sides will need to compromise on nuclear “red lines” if negotiations are to succeed.