Iran was Azerbaijan’s top export market among Gulf countries in Q1 2021
- 27 Apr 2021 10:16
- 03 Oct 2025 02:28
- 160524
- Economics
- Share https://news.az/news/iran-was-azerbaijans-top-export-market-among-gulf-countries-in-q1-2021 Copied
Iran was Azerbaijan's top export market among the countries of the Persian Gulf region in January-March of this year, according to the State Customs Committee.
Exports to Iran made $5.2 million in the first quarter, official figures suggest.
The United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia were second and third largest export markets, with exports to these countries standing at $3.9 million and $294,000 respectively, the committee said.