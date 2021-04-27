Yandex metrika counter

Iran was Azerbaijan’s top export market among Gulf countries in Q1 2021

  • Economics
  • Share
Iran was Azerbaijan’s top export market among Gulf countries in Q1 2021

Iran was Azerbaijan's top export market among the countries of the Persian Gulf region in January-March of this year, according to the State Customs Committee.

Exports to Iran made $5.2 million in the first quarter, official figures suggest.

The United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia were second and third largest export markets, with exports to these countries standing at $3.9 million and $294,000 respectively, the committee said.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      