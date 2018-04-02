Iranian FM due in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, after a trip to Ankara, where he will discuss the agenda of the Russia-Turkey-Iran summit in Syria, will visit Baku and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Oxu.Az reports with reference to RIA Novosti, this was reported in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran.

"The Foreign Minister will pay a visit to Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, on Thursday and Friday, where he will participate in the ministerial conference of the Non-Aligned Movement," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi said, noting that after that the minister will leave for the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic .

This visit, according to Qasemi, will be preceded by a trip to Turkey. On April 3, the minister will travel to Ankara, where the agenda of the meeting of the presidents of Russia, Turkey and Iran on Syria, which will be held the next day - April 4, will be discussed.

News.Az

News.Az