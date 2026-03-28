Iranian FM says Tehran remains committed to defence of sovereignty

The top diplomat made the remarks during a phone call with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Friday, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

“The principled views of the Islamic Republic in affirmation of defence of Iran’s national rights and interests are completely clear,” Araghchi stated.

He noted the continuation of what he described as unlawful aggression against various sites, including civilian facilities such as schools, hospitals, historical and cultural sites, and residential areas.

The Iranian foreign minister also addressed the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, which he said Iran has closed to “adversaries and those aiding them in the aggression”, calling insecurity affecting the strategic waterway a direct result of Washington’s and Tel Aviv’s “atrocities”.

“Preventing the passage of vessels belonging to the aggressors and their allies is Iran’s legal right as a coastal state,” he said.

“The competent authorities of the Islamic Republic, fully aware of their responsibilities for ensuring the security and safety of navigation in this waterway, have taken the necessary measures to defend Iran’s sovereignty and national security, and to prevent the aggressors from exploiting this waterway to carry out hostile actions against Iran,” Araghchi added.

He clarified, however, that passage of vessels belonging to other countries through the Strait of Hormuz would continue in coordination with the relevant authorities.

For his part, Lavrov reiterated Moscow’s condemnation of what he described as aggression and stressed the need to respect the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter in relation to regional and international security and stability.

He also expressed Russia’s readiness to continue consultations aimed at reducing tensions and restoring security and stability in the region.