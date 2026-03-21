Iranian gas flow to Iraq resumes after attack

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Gas supplies from Iran to Iraq have resumed after a brief disruption caused by a strike on a major energy facility, according to Iraqi officials.

The flow has restarted at a rate of five million cubic metres per day, the Iraqi electricity ministry confirmed, News.Az reports.

Supplies were halted earlier this week after Israel targeted the South Pars gas field—the country’s largest natural gas field and a critical hub for regional energy exports.

The strike temporarily disrupted production and cross-border energy flows, raising concerns over electricity generation in Iraq, which depends heavily on Iranian gas.

News.Az