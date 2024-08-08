Iranian intelligence recruits Israelis through social networks

+ ↺ − 16 px

In recent months, Iranian intelligence officers have been actively contacting Israeli citizens via social networks, attempting to recruit them for various tasks in Israel. This was reported by the Israel Security Agency.Using social networks, Iranian intelligence agencies have sought information about ordinary citizens and high-ranking government officials. Citizens were tasked with assignments such as depositing cash in hidden locations in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, damaging property, setting forests on fire, and posting provocative notices in public spaces.

News.Az