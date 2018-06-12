Iranian MP: Rouhani-Trump meeting impossible

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will not meet with US President Donald Trump like North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, senior Iranian lawmaker Hossein Naghavi-Hosseini said.

He recalled that it was Washington which broke relations with Tehran, withdrew from the JCPOA and re-imposed anti-Iranian sanctions, although the Islamic Republic has fully implemented the agreement, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

Hossein Naghavi-Hosseini warned that North Korea should be careful with the US, which authorities do not stick to their promises. "The biggest testimony is their withdrawal from the nuclear deal. After long negotiations and reaching an international agreement, Washington left it," RIA Novosti cited him as saying.

News.Az

News.Az