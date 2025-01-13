Iranian national released from Italian prison – Iranian Foreign Ministry
Mohammad Abedini Najafabadi (left) Cecilia Sala (right) Photo: ncr-iran.org
The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson confirmed the release of Mohammad Abedini Najafabadi, an Iranian citizen held in Italy, and his return to Iran, News.Az citing the MehrNews.
Iranian citizen Mohammad Abedini Najafabadi, who was jailed in Italy over unfounded accusations, was released and is set to return home “within a few hours”, the Iranian foreign ministry's spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Sunday afternoon.
According to the latest news aby the Iranian Judiciary media center, Abedini arrived in Tehran on Sunday evening.
Abedini Najafabadi, 38, a mechanical engineering graduate from Sharif University of Technology, was detained on December 16 by Italian police at Milan Airport while preparing to travel to Switzerland.
The arrest was made on a US warrant.
Iranian citizen Mohammad Abedini Najafabadi, who was jailed in Italy over unfounded accusations, was released and is set to return home “within a few hours”, the Iranian foreign ministry's spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Sunday afternoon.
According to the latest news aby the Iranian Judiciary media center, Abedini arrived in Tehran on Sunday evening.
Abedini Najafabadi, 38, a mechanical engineering graduate from Sharif University of Technology, was detained on December 16 by Italian police at Milan Airport while preparing to travel to Switzerland.
The arrest was made on a US warrant.