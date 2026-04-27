India’s power demand hits record high as scorching heatwave strains national grid

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India’s power demand has surged to a record high of 234 gigawatts as an intense heatwave sweeps across the country, forcing the government to mobilize all available resources to avoid blackouts.

Temperatures have surpassed 45°C in several northern and central states, driving a massive spike in the use of air conditioners and cooling systems, News.Az reports, citing Straits Times.

To manage the unprecedented load, the Ministry of Power has directed all coal-fired power plants to operate at full capacity and has invoked emergency clauses to keep gas-based stations running.

Despite these efforts, some regions have reported localized outages and reduced industrial supply as the grid struggles to keep pace with the peak evening demand. Meteorologists warn that the heatwave is expected to persist for several more days, further straining India’s energy infrastructure and coal reserves during one of the hottest April periods on record.

News.Az