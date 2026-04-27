Trump endorses proposal to rename ICE as 'NICE'

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US President Donald Trump on Sunday expressed support for a proposal to rename Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), endorsing a suggestion circulating on social media that would change the agency’s acronym to NICE, News.Az reports.

Trump reposted a message on his Truth Social platform from a supporter who proposed that ICE be renamed the “National Immigration and Customs Enforcement,” a change that would result in the agency being referred to by the acronym NICE.

According to the post, the suggested renaming would encourage media outlets to use the term “NICE agents,” presenting the agency in a more positive light.

In response to the post, Trump wrote late Sunday: “GREAT IDEA!!! DO IT.”

News.Az