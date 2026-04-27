Qatar Airways resumes flights to UAE and Syria

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Qatar Airways has resumed daily flight operations between Doha and several key Middle Eastern destinations, restoring services to the United Arab Emirates and Syria as part of a broader network recovery plan.

The airline confirmed that daily flights to Dubai and Sharjah restarted on April 23, while services to Damascus are scheduled to resume from May 1, 2026, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The move marks another step in Qatar Airways’ phased restoration of its global network, which is expected to expand to more than 150 destinations across six continents in the coming months.

The airline said the resumption reflects a gradual rebuild of international connectivity following earlier disruptions, with a focus on restoring key regional travel routes.

Passengers affected by schedule changes have been advised to use the airline’s website or mobile app for updates and rebooking options. Qatar Airways also said travelers with bookings between late February and mid-September 2026 are eligible for flexible, fee-free changes, subject to availability.

The carrier added that additional flexibility measures will remain in place for passengers impacted by operational adjustments, with rebooking options extended into late 2026.

The latest route restorations underscore the airline’s strategy to rebuild its Middle East network while maintaining a wider global expansion plan.

News.Az