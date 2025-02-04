Iranian official rejects New York Times' nuclear weapon allegations

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Iranian security official has rejected the recent New York Times report suggesting that Iran is secretly developing a faster method for building nuclear weapons, labeling it as unfounded and fabricated.

The official described the report as “delusional” and devoid of any truth, emphasizing that such claims are merely an extension of certain U.S. media outlets’ efforts to serve Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s agenda, News.Az reports citing local media.

The security official stated that the New York Times has been consistently engaged in spreading misinformation about Iran, largely due to the involvement of Ronen Bergman, a former Mossad officer, and Farnaz Fassihi, who is said to collaborate closely with Bergman.

The report argues that the newspaper has effectively become a propaganda tool for Israeli intelligence, frequently publishing unfounded accusations against Iran.

The official further stated that media organizations like Reuters and The New York Times have gained notoriety for manufacturing false narratives against Iran, reiterating that Tehran remains committed to its official stance on nuclear non-proliferation.

