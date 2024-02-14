Iranian oil minister calls gas pipeline explosion in southwestern Iran act of sabotage

+ ↺ − 16 px

The explosion that rocked the main section of a gas pipeline in Iran’s Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province early on Wednesday was an act of sabotage, Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji said before a meeting of the cabinet, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"This act of sabotage was carried out today at around 1:00 a.m. on two to three sections of the main line of the gas pipeline," he was quoted as saying by Iran’s SNN television. A meeting on measures for containing and localizing the damage from the explosion was held within the first hours after the incident. No casualties were reported following the blast, he added.

The Mehr news agency reported earlier of a blast followed by a fire at the main line of the gas pipeline in Boroujen, Iran.

News.Az