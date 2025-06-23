Iranian parliamentary committee urges Tehran to exit NPT

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Iranian parliamentary committee on national security and foreign policy has urged Tehran to withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) in response to U.S. strikes on its nuclear facilities, committee member Ebrahim Rezaei stated, News.Az infomrs via TASS.

"The majority of the committee’s members slammed the IAEA’s activities and called for ceasing or suspending cooperation with the agency. Apart from that, among the items the committee members plan to put on the agenda of the [upcoming] parliament session, they cited a call for revising participation in the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and withdrawing from it," he told the Tasnim news agency.

According to the lawmakers, the committee’s meeting was attended by a representative from the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) and a deputy foreign minister. The AEOI official reaffirmed that all necessary measures have been taken following the US strikes on nuclear sites in Iran and the situation is under control.

US President Donald Trump said overnight to June 22 that the United States had attacked three nuclear facilities in Iran, namely Isfahan, Natanz, and Fordow. Tehran should agree to end the conflict, he noted. Previously, Iran has been daily attaced by Israel since June 13. Israel’s declared objective was to demolish Iran’s missile and nuclear program.

News.Az