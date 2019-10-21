Yandex metrika counter

Iranian President Rouhani, FM Zarif to visit Azerbaijan

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will visit Azerbaijan, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said at a pres

Mousavi noted that the Iranian president and foreign minister will meet Azerbaijani officials and attend a meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement in Azerbaijan.

The 18th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement will be held in Baku on October 25-26.

News.Az


