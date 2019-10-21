Iranian President Rouhani, FM Zarif to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will visit Azerbaijan, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said at a pres

Mousavi noted that the Iranian president and foreign minister will meet Azerbaijani officials and attend a meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement in Azerbaijan.

The 18th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement will be held in Baku on October 25-26.

