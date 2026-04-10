Iranian president says ceasefire depends on US commitments

He made the remarks during a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday, one day after a two-week truce came into force between Tehran and Washington to pave the way for negotiations, News.Az reports, citing Iran's English-language Press TV.

The Pakistan-mediated ceasefire deal followed what Iranian officials describe as the failure of the United States and Israel to achieve their objectives after 41 days of war against Iran.

“Iran’s responsible approach towards accepting the ceasefire is in line with preserving regional stability and preventing the spread of clashes,” Pezeshkian said, adding that the truce’s continuation “depends on the opposite side’s adherence to its commitments”.

The Iranian president also expressed gratitude for what he described as the efforts of friendly countries to stop the “illegal US-Israeli act of aggression” against Iran. He praised Türkiye’s condemnation of the military assault and the Turkish nation’s solidarity with Iran during the conflict.

“Despite the United States’ betrayal of diplomacy and attacks against Iran during the last two rounds of negotiations, the Islamic Republic maintained its responsible stance and accepted the request of neighbouring and friendly states to stop fighting and establish a ceasefire,” he said.

Pezeshkian added that Israel’s actions were aimed at triggering wider regional conflict, urging regional states to work together to counter what he described as Israeli “warmongering” that threatens peace and stability in West Asia.

“It is essential for the international community and Islamic countries to press the US and the Zionist regime to stop their aggression and crimes against regional countries, particularly Lebanon,” he said.

For his part, Erdogan wished success for Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, as well as the Iranian nation and government.

He also expressed Türkiye’s support for Iran, while offering condolences over the killing of Iranians in US-Israeli strikes and wishing a speedy recovery for those injured.

At the same time, the Turkish president welcomed the cessation of what Iranian officials describe as US-Israeli aggression against Iran, saying Türkiye stands ready to cooperate with regional partners towards a final end to the war and the establishment of lasting security in the region.

Condemning Israeli “acts of aggression” that violate international law, Erdogan stressed the need to hold Israel accountable for its actions against regional countries.

“The Israeli regime should not be allowed to disrupt the negotiation process,” he said.