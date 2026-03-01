Iranian security chief issues fiery threat after losses -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, has issued a defiant warning against the United States and Israel following recent strikes, according to remarks published by the state run Islamic Republic News Agency.

“The United States and the Zionist regime have burned the heart of the Iranian nation, and we will burn their hearts as well,” Larijani said, escalating rhetoric at a time of apparent turmoil within Iran’s leadership, News.Az reports.

Israeli officials have not formally responded to Larijani’s comments. However, analysts note that such statements reflect mounting pressure inside Tehran following precision strikes that reportedly targeted senior regime figures and strategic assets.

Larijani appears to be among the highest ranking Iranian officials still speaking publicly. The status of President Masoud Pezeshkian remains unclear, and there has been no verified confirmation regarding the condition or whereabouts of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

In his remarks, Larijani described the situation as “a very bitter incident” and claimed that Iran’s armed forces remain fully in control. He also announced that a temporary Leadership Council would be formed, saying preparations had already been completed.

He accused Western powers of seeking to exploit regional instability, while asserting that despite “ups and downs” in the coming days, Iran’s long term outlook would be “bright.”

Israeli security sources have previously indicated that operations were aimed at degrading Iran’s military capabilities and disrupting command structures, amid growing regional tensions.

