- News
- Supreme National Security Council
Tag:
Supreme National Security Council
-
The secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council has said the Islamic Republic “will not retreat” amid reports of a possible agreement between Tehran and Washington.26 May 2026-10:14
-
-
A leadership council will assume the duties of Iran’s supreme leader until a successor to the slain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is elected, said Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.01 Mar 2026-10:32
-
-
Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, has issued a defiant warning against the United States and Israel following recent strikes, according to remarks published by the state run Islamic Republic News Agency.01 Mar 2026-10:08
-
-
Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani has said that Tehran had not sent any letter to the United States during his recent visit to Oman and Qatar.12 Feb 2026-20:32
-
-
The Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council called for the removal of existing obstacles and the facilitation of economic interactions with Pakistan, stating that the goal of increasing trade to $10 billion is achievable.25 Nov 2025-18:40
-
-
-