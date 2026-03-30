Iranian strike hits Kuwait plant, Indian worker killed

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An Iranian strike has hit a power and water desalination facility in Kuwait, killing one worker and causing significant damage, authorities said, as regional tensions continue to escalate.

The attack targeted a service building at the plant, resulting in the death of an Indian national and extensive material damage, News.az reports, citing Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity.

Emergency and technical teams were deployed immediately to contain the damage and ensure operations continue without major disruption.

There has been no official response from Iran, though state media cited Kuwaiti sources acknowledging the impact of the strike.

The incident comes amid ongoing conflict linked to the US–Israel confrontation with Iran, with Kuwait facing repeated missile and drone threats in recent weeks.

Officials said multiple aerial threats had been detected in Kuwaiti airspace, including missiles and drones targeting military installations, with several personnel reportedly injured in earlier incidents.

The latest attack highlights growing risks to critical infrastructure in the Gulf, particularly desalination plants that are vital for water supply in one of the world’s most water-scarce regions.

News.Az