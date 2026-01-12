Iran’s FM and Trump envoy discuss protests, sources say

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi contacted White House envoy Steve Witkoff over the weekend, amid President Trump’s threats of military action against the regime in response to recent protests, according to two sources familiar with the matter, News.Az reports, citing Axios.

The sources indicated that Iran’s outreach appeared aimed at deescalating tensions with the U.S., or at least buying more time before any potential action that could further destabilize the regime.

This marks the first sign that a direct communication channel between Washington and Tehran remains open, despite the ongoing stalemate in nuclear negotiations and prior exchanges of threats between the two nations.

According to one source, Araghchi and Witkoff have discussed the possibility of holding a meeting in the coming days. The sources did not clarify whether the conversation occurred by phone or text. Both the White House and the State Department declined to comment.

