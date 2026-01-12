Iran summons Western ambassadors over protest support

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s foreign ministry summoned the ambassadors of Britain, Germany, France, and Italy on Monday after their governments voiced support for protests in the country.

During the meeting, Iranian officials presented the envoys with video footage they said showed violent acts by protesters, arguing that the actions went beyond peaceful demonstrations, News.Az reports, citing Iran International.

Tehran asked the ambassadors to share the footage with their respective foreign ministers and urged their governments to retract official statements supporting the protesters.

Iran said that political or media backing for the demonstrations is unacceptable and constitutes interference in its internal security, according to the report.

