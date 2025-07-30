Iran’s Foreign Minister Araghchi meets Tajik President Rahmon in Dushanbe

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi held talks with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon during his official visit to Dushanbe on Wednesday.

Details of the meeting have not yet been released. Araghchi’s trip to Tajikistan includes consultations with senior Tajik officials on bilateral ties as well as regional and international developments, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Iranian foreign minister departed for Dushanbe earlier on Wednesday, where he was seen off by Tajikistan’s Ambassador to Iran, Nizomiddin Zohidi.

The visit underscores ongoing efforts by Tehran and Dushanbe to strengthen political and economic relations amid evolving regional dynamics.

