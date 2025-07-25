Iran’s Nahid-2 satellite successfully enters 500-kilometer orbit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran has marked a major achievement in its space program with the successful launch of its Nahid-2 telecommunications satellite. The Iranian Space Agency confirmed that the satellite was injected into an orbit approximately 500 kilometers above Earth, signaling a significant step forward in the country’s pursuit of advanced satellite communications and space technology.

Nahid-2, which weighs around 110 kilograms, was developed by the Iranian Space Research Center in collaboration with the Ministry of Information and Communications Technology and a network of domestic knowledge-based companies, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The satellite’s successful deployment aboard a Russian Soyuz rocket from Russia’s Vostochny Cosmodrome highlights the growing international dimension of Iran’s space efforts. Notably, the emblem of the Iranian Space Agency was displayed on the launch vehicle, underlining Iran’s official participation in a major international space mission.

Designed to operate in orbit for up to five years, Nahid-2 is equipped with a suite of advanced technologies that will be tested and evaluated in space. Among the key goals of the mission is the first in-orbit operational test of Iran’s domestically developed Ku-band communication systems. Additionally, the satellite will help assess other critical components, including three-axis attitude control, two-way communication across multiple frequency bands, as well as onboard data management and power distribution systems.

A standout feature of Nahid-2 is its indigenous propulsion system, designed and manufactured entirely within Iran. This system enables the satellite to adjust its orbit by as much as 50 kilometers to compensate for gradual orbital decay—a common issue in long-duration missions caused by Earth’s gravitational pull. The propulsion technology is based on hot gas thrusters and incorporates components such as a composite fuel tank, high-pressure valves, and precision control mechanisms. These parts are considered highly sensitive and are rarely available through international suppliers, making their domestic production a noteworthy achievement.

Beyond propulsion, the satellite features several other locally developed technologies. Thermal insulation and conductivity management rely on polymer-based coatings and space-grade adhesives produced by Iranian research institutions. The satellite is also powered by lithium-ion batteries made in Iran, which are engineered to endure tens of thousands of charge and discharge cycles over the course of its mission.

With the successful launch of Nahid-2, Iran reinforces its position as an emerging player in the global space industry. The mission builds upon the country’s previous satellite launches, including Khayyam, Pars-1, and Hodhod, and signals continued progress toward building both low Earth orbit and geostationary satellite capabilities.

