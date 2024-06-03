Iran's road minister to run for president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash has officially announced his candidacy for the presidential election, News.az reports.



Bazrpash also serves as co-chairman of the joint Iran-Azerbaijan Commission.To note, Snap presidential election will be held in Iran on June 28. Those eligible to run for president must have held significant positions within the country's state administration for a minimum of four years and be aged from 40 to 75.On May 19, a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Tabriz Province Imam Ayatollah Ali Hashim, and East Azerbaijan Province Governor-General Malek Rahmati crashed on its way from Khudafarin to Tabriz.The Iranian President and the entire accompanying delegation were confirmed dead.

