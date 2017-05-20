Iran’s Rouhani leads by wide margin in Presidential Election

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s incumbent Hassan Rouhani leads in the presidential election with 21 million votes out of the 35 million counted so far, local media reported Saturday.

An Iranian newspaper, Didban Iran, cited a source in the know who said Rouhani’s main challenger Ebrahim Raisi was at 14 million votes.

Vote count got underway in Iran past midnight after the polling was extended several times for six hours on Friday amid a massive turnout. A total of four candidates are running, with Rouhani projected to be reelected.

