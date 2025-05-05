Iraq announces ancient city discovery in Basra

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iraq has announced the discovery of an ancient city dating back to the Abbasid era in Basra Governorate, southern Iraq, estimated to be more than 1,200 years old.

Director of the Basra Antiquities and Heritage Inspectorate, Mustafa Jassim, said in a press statement that the Iraqi mission, which conducted excavations in the Zubair area, specifically at the Shuaiba site, located 15 kilometers from the city center, discovered the remains of residential buildings and warehouses covering an area of ​​​​up to 1,000 square meters, News.Az reports citing foreign media.



He added that the discovery also includes residential neighborhoods and private sewage systems, noting that the mission found numerous artifacts and coins during excavations at the site.



This discovery is located near the outskirts of the ancient city of Basra, which was founded by Muslims after the Islamic conquest. It is considered one of the most important sites that sheds light on the history of the region and its development in the early Islamic era.

