Iraq opens presidency nominations after parliament elects leadership

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Iraqi parliament on Wednesday announced the opening of nominations for the country's presidency, a role traditionally held by a Kurdish candidate under the country's post-2003 political system, News.az reports, citing BBC.

The parliament said applications will be accepted from 9 a.m. (0600 GMT) to 3 p.m. (1200 GMT) on Dec. 31, 2025, and Jan. 4-5, 2026, skipping the New Year holiday and weekend.

Candidates must be Iraqi citizens by birth to Iraqi parents, at least 40 years old, hold a university degree, and possess a clean judicial and political record, the parliament said.

The Iraqi parliament on Tuesday elected Farhad Atrushi of the Kurdistan Democratic Party as second deputy speaker, completing the election of its leadership and paving the way for the election of the country's president.

Under Iraq's Constitution, parliament must elect a president within 30 days. The president will then have 15 days to task the nominee of the largest parliamentary bloc with forming a cabinet, which must be presented for a vote of confidence within 30 days.

Under Iraq's ethno-sectarian power-sharing system established after the 2003 U.S.-led invasion, the presidency is reserved for a Kurd, the parliamentary speaker's post for a Sunni Muslim, and the prime minister's office for a Shiite Muslim.

News.Az