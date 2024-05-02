Azerbaijan, Iraq eye strengthening inter-parliamentary ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova held a meeting with the visiting Iraqi delegation led by his colleague Mohsen Ali Akbar Al-Mandalawi, News.Az reports.

During the meeting,Speaker Gafarova shared her opinion on the significance of the interparliamentary conference held as part of the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue and the relevance of the topics discussed.

Describing such forums as a key platform creating an ample opportunity for exploring bilateral and multilateral cooperation, Speaker Gafarova expressed her optimism that the discussions to be held during the parliamentary panel would be successful.

Acknowledging the existence of historically friendly ties between Azerbaijan and Iraq, the Speaker of Milli Majlis lauded the current level of development of these ties.

Recalling the meeting held with the Chairman of the Council of Representatives of Iraq during the 14th plenary session of Asian Parliamentary Assembly in Baku, Speaker Gafarova highlighted the role of cooperation between the parliaments in further solidifying of relations between the two countries. She touched upon the significance of mutual contacts between friendship groups operating in the legislative bodies of both countries.

She also addressed the current state of the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, expressing her optimism that the delimitation process between the two countries would be successfully completed, paving the way for a peace agreement to be signed.

The Speaker of the Parliament of Iraq, Mohsen Ali Akbar Al-Mandalawi, shared his thoughts on further intensifying the work of interparliamentary friendship groups and discussed prospects for strengthening cooperation in tourism, education, and the energy sector.

He extended congratulations to Azerbaijan for hosting the landmark event, COP29, and commended Azerbaijan's efforts in this regard.

Lauding the agreement reached in the delimitation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the Speaker of the Iraqi parliament expressed his belief that a peace treaty would be signed between the two countries soon.

The two also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az